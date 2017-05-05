Best place in Texas to tend to the garden in your birthday suit? Not Dallas-Fort Worth
In recognition of the 13th World Naked Gardening Day -- yes, it's a thing -- on the first Saturday in May, a lawn care company has crunched the numbers to determine the best city to do a little gardening in the backyard in a birthday suit. Austin-based LawnStarter.com , using openweathermap.org , weighed factors such as temperature, humidity, rain forecast, wind speed and cloudiness to figure out the proper time for naked gardening.
