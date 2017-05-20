Agua SUD bill advances out of committee

Senate Bill 814, which addresses conflicts of interest within the Agua Special Utility District, was unanimously voted out of the Natural Resources Committee in the Texas House of Representatives last week and was expected to be set on the local and consent calendar this week. The bill, introduced by Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, D-McAllen, originally stated that if an Agua SUD board director is an employee of another taxing entity within the district, the board may not hire an elected official of that taxing agency to work within the utility district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.