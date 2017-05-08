5 killed, including officer, bystander, in northern Mexico
Mexican authorities near the U.S. border say a state police officer and four other people have been killed in a shootout. The clash occurred around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.
