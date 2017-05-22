5 interesting facts about libraries
Did you know Americans go to school, public and academic libraries more than twice as often as they go to the movies? Here are five more interesting facts about libraries. A 124,500-square-foot, abandoned Wal-Mart in McAllen, Texas, has been turned into the largest single-floor public library in the United States.
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|May 19
|cristal
|4
|music (Dec '13)
|May 19
|musico
|3
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Modeling Companies
|May 16
|Catalina
|1
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|May 7
|Interested
|46
|South Texas border patrol agents rescue 18 immi...
|May 4
|tomin cali
|1
|Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help...
|May 1
|New sheriff
|4
