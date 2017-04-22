Vietnamese Villagers Release 19 Offic...

Vietnamese Villagers Release 19 Officials Held Hostage in Land Dispute

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Boston.com

Missiles struck a medical center in Syria's northern rebel-held province Saturday, putting the underground facility out of service and killing at least three staff members as well as a person in the vicinity, opposition activists said. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that airstrikes seriously damaged the medical center in Abdin village, in Idlib.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Apr 19 canttouchme 33
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Apr 19 Go now 3
Tell Me Apr 19 Go across the river 2
Looking for hapiness Apr 19 Hopeless Romantic 1
Del Rio Customs (Sep '15) Apr 19 Joe 2
Trump takes land to build Wall Apr 19 Bill 1
News Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa... Apr 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 44
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,583 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC