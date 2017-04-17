University nearing appointment of new...

University nearing appointment of new med school dean

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

New faces are visiting the year-old School of Medicine at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley as officials are nearing the hiring of its new dean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa... 13 hr ICE MAN 38
the red door club (Mar '13) 20 hr johnny 45
Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14) Sun cristal 4
Jorge ivan mondragon (Aug '14) Apr 13 shadow956 2
Tell Me Apr 11 Joe 1
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) Apr 4 Hmmmm 8
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Mar 31 Coultergeist 4
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC