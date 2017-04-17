The deadliest border crossings are closer than you think
As illegal immigration from Mexico to the U.S. moves eastward, crossing into border in Texas becomes evermore dangerous. From 2012 through 2016, the southeast Texas border has become the deadliest place to make the trek north.
Comments
Add your comments below
