Texas unemployment rate in March up slightly to 5 percent
The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported that compares to a statewide jobless rate of 4.9 percent in February. Nationwide unemployment was 4.5 percent in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Wed
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Wed
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Wed
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Joe
|2
|Trump takes land to build Wall
|Wed
|Bill
|1
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Apr 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|44
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC