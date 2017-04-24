Study: McAllen needs federal courthouse

McAllen needs a new federal courthouse, concludes a federal study that was released late Tuesday, providing a significant step forward in what is expected to be a years-long process toward securing a new facility. The 23-page study, conducted by the General Services Administration, concludes that while the current facility located on U.S. Business 83 may be adequate for certain federal executive offices, the existing building is inadequate for judicial functions.

