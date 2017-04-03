Son of migrant farm workers new Missi...

Son of migrant farm workers new Mission planning director

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Progress Times

As a young man growing up in Mission Jaime Acevedo had dreams of becoming a doctor. That is until he began taking pre-med classes at the University of Texas Pan American campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) 5 hr Hmmmm 8
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Mar 31 Coultergeist 4
News Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa... Mar 29 Anthony Burgess 35
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 28 CLOTHEBUYER 6
Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 3
Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 2
News Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08) Mar 8 Peacebfound 13
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Hidalgo County was issued at April 04 at 8:55PM CDT

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC