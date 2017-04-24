Six candidates vying for mayor and tw...

Six candidates vying for mayor and two city commission seats

Halfway through his second term on the Sullivan City Commission, Mayor Pro-tem Leonel "Leo" Garcia, is gambling his seat to run for mayor in the city's May 6 election. Early voting at city hall begins Monday as six candidates vie for mayor and two seats on the city commission.

