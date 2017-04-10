Sen. Cornyn voices NAFTA support, opposes import tax
About 50 elected officials and other local leaders turned out Wednesday afternoon to attend the unveiling of a plaque in honor of Texas Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn at the Anzualduas International Bridge. Mayors from the cities of Mission, McAllen and Hidalgo and the governor of neighboring Tamaulipas, Mexico were among them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jorge ivan mondragon (Aug '14)
|Thu
|shadow956
|2
|Tell Me
|Apr 11
|Joe
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr 4
|Hmmmm
|8
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Mar 29
|Anthony Burgess
|35
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 28
|CLOTHEBUYER
|6
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC