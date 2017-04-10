Sen. Cornyn voices NAFTA support, opp...

Sen. Cornyn voices NAFTA support, opposes import tax

About 50 elected officials and other local leaders turned out Wednesday afternoon to attend the unveiling of a plaque in honor of Texas Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn at the Anzualduas International Bridge. Mayors from the cities of Mission, McAllen and Hidalgo and the governor of neighboring Tamaulipas, Mexico were among them.

