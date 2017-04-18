Record southbound truck crossings reported at Pharr bridge

As the Anzalduas International Bridge tries to earn its own southbound truck traffic, the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge had its highest month in memory, totaling 53,124 trucks in March. The Anzalduas Bridge, which is operated jointly by the cities of McAllen, Mission and Hidalgo, had 1,863 trucks cross southbound trucks in March, according to the monthly crossings and revenue report.

