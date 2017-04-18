Record southbound truck crossings reported at Pharr bridge
As the Anzalduas International Bridge tries to earn its own southbound truck traffic, the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge had its highest month in memory, totaling 53,124 trucks in March. The Anzalduas Bridge, which is operated jointly by the cities of McAllen, Mission and Hidalgo, had 1,863 trucks cross southbound trucks in March, according to the monthly crossings and revenue report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Wed
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Wed
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Wed
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Joe
|2
|Trump takes land to build Wall
|Wed
|Bill
|1
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Apr 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|44
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC