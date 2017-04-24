Raids not Dannenbaum's first time in spotlight
The company's storied past with taxpayer-funded projects across the state began to resurface Wednesday as news about the federal investigation spread across Laredo, Houston, San Antonio and McAllen. News outlets across Texas scrambled to find a link between Houston-based Dannenbaum Engineering Corp. and the FBI searches throughout four of its eight offices in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Apr 19
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|2
|Trump takes land to build Wall
|Apr 19
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC