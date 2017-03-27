Program that helps the needy could be...

Program that helps the needy could be eliminated

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheMonitor.com

A department that helps Hidalgo County's most vulnerable residents is facing complete elimination under President Donald Trump's proposed budget. Every day, anywhere between 40 to 50 people line up outside of the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency building looking for help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Fri Coultergeist 4
News Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa... Mar 29 Anthony Burgess 35
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 28 CLOTHEBUYER 6
Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 3
Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 2
News Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08) Mar 8 Peacebfound 13
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Mar 7 DDavis 15
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,424 • Total comments across all topics: 280,000,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC