Palmview city council negotiating eng...

Palmview city council negotiating engineering fee for street improvement project

21 hrs ago Read more: Progress Times

Faced with a bill for $26,550 in additional engineering fees the Palmview city council will hold a public meeting Tuesday to discuss how to move forward with the long-gestating La Homa Road opening project. The project, which will connect La Homa Road with Business 83 via a new bridge over the Edinburg Main Canal and connecting with Scott Lane Road on the south side of Business 83, has been in the design stages since 2014 by the McAllen-based engineering firm, SAMES Engineering.

