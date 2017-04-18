Overheard conversation, and divine grace, guide Colorado Springs woman's path
Air Force veteran and former Texas police office Yvette Trevino said she feels like a kid on Christmas morning when she unwraps items to sell in her store, Windows of Heaven in Old Colorado City. She took over the shop last year when the owner decided to retire and Trevino overheard her talking about it, while shopping at the store.
