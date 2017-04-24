O'Rourke courts locals
There are 8 comments on the TheMonitor.com story from Monday, titled O'Rourke courts locals. In it, TheMonitor.com reports that:
SHARYLAND,Tx- Congressman Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke meets and greets supporters at Koko's Resturant in Sharyland on Wednesday Feb.22,2017. O'Rourke returned to Sophie's Saloon in McAllen on Thursday, Feb. 20 to court more of the local community as he prepares to run against Sen. Ted Cruz.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
|
United States
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Lol
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Beto......what a joke!
|
Montréal, Canada
|
#3 5 hrs ago
He drinks my wad by the quart!!!!
|
#4 5 hrs ago
So does your mom.
|
Montréal, Canada
|
#5 5 hrs ago
No she drinks it by the gallon!!!!!
|
#6 5 hrs ago
I know what countries Ted Cruz is from, but what country is Beto from?
Poor TX. One wonders how they can cope with all this foreignness.
|
Montréal, Canada
|
#7 4 hrs ago
They eat that dong like my mom and RICKF!!!
|
#8 4 hrs ago
Will u stop using my screen name , RICKF get u own
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Apr 19
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|2
|Trump takes land to build Wall
|Apr 19
|Bill
|1
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Apr 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|44
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC