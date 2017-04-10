Officials Approve $15K Budget to Ease...

Officials Approve $15K Budget to Ease Traffic at Ports of Entry

Read more: KRGV

Bridge officials in Hidalgo County, including the city of Mission, Hidalgo and McAllen authorized a budget of $15,000 to help with the flow of traffic. "What they do is they get out in the lanes a little faster, so they're for lack of a better term pre-clearing people," he said.

