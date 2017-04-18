New Project Set to Build Additional Lanes at 3 International Bridges

MCALLEN Several Rio Grande Valley border crossings will soon undergo construction in an effort to handle more traffic coming into the U.S. Renovations will soon start at the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge, Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville and the Anzalduas Bridge in McAllen. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the General Services Administration partnered to improve trade on both sides of the border.

