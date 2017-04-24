Mexico says 2 top drug traffickers killed near US border
Two top drug traffickers have been killed in pre-dawn shootouts Saturday with federal forces in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas, authorities reported. The Tamaulipas security spokesman's office said the men were killed in separate confrontations, which left highways littered with burned-out vehicles.
