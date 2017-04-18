MCISD: size matters and other matters
Based on comments during recent meetings of the Mission CISD board of trustees, there's a possibility construction of Mission High School's new multi-million football stadium may not be completed in time for the school's September 1 season home opener. In the meantime the board has voted to double the size of the bronze statue of Tom Landry that will be the centerpiece art in front of the stadium named after the former Dallas Cowboy's head coach and school alumnus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Apr 19
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|2
|Trump takes land to build Wall
|Apr 19
|Bill
|1
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Apr 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|44
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC