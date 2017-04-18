MCISD: size matters and other matters

Based on comments during recent meetings of the Mission CISD board of trustees, there's a possibility construction of Mission High School's new multi-million football stadium may not be completed in time for the school's September 1 season home opener. In the meantime the board has voted to double the size of the bronze statue of Tom Landry that will be the centerpiece art in front of the stadium named after the former Dallas Cowboy's head coach and school alumnus.

