McAllen Zika Case Confirmed to be Fal...

McAllen Zika Case Confirmed to be False Positive

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: KRGV

MCALLEN The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services said it confirmed the Zika case out of McAllen reported earlier this year was a false positive. It was a private lab that conducted the initial testing on patient zero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) 4 hr Hmmmm 8
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Mar 31 Coultergeist 4
News Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa... Mar 29 Anthony Burgess 35
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 28 CLOTHEBUYER 6
Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 3
Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 2
News Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08) Mar 8 Peacebfound 13
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Hidalgo County was issued at April 04 at 8:55PM CDT

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC