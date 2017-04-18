McAllen to host free Spring Cleaning Day

In an effort to assist McAllen residents with their spring cleaning, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 the city will provide trash bins at select locations "for those who cannot make it out to the Recyling Center or for those items that do not fit in the trash." According to a Wednesday news release, the city will provide six locations for residents to drop off bulky items, trash and debris.

