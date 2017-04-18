McAllen to host free Spring Cleaning Day

McAllen to host free Spring Cleaning Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheMonitor.com

In an effort to assist McAllen residents with their spring cleaning, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 the city will provide trash bins at select locations "for those who cannot make it out to the Recyling Center or for those items that do not fit in the trash." According to a Wednesday news release, the city will provide six locations for residents to drop off bulky items, trash and debris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) 22 hr canttouchme 33
The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16) Wed Go now 3
Tell Me Wed Go across the river 2
Looking for hapiness Wed Hopeless Romantic 1
Del Rio Customs (Sep '15) Wed Joe 2
Trump takes land to build Wall Wed Bill 1
News Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa... Tue ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 44
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC