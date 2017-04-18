McAllen to host free Spring Cleaning Day
In an effort to assist McAllen residents with their spring cleaning, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 the city will provide trash bins at select locations "for those who cannot make it out to the Recyling Center or for those items that do not fit in the trash." According to a Wednesday news release, the city will provide six locations for residents to drop off bulky items, trash and debris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|22 hr
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Wed
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Wed
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Joe
|2
|Trump takes land to build Wall
|Wed
|Bill
|1
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Tue
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|44
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC