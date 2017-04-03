McAllen, partners pushing Semana Santa more than ever
As future relations between the United States and Mexico remain uncertain, McAllen and agencies that work with the city are pushing, stronger than ever south of the border, to market Semana Santa beginning Sunday. The message has been clear: McAllen is here, welcoming and friendly to Mexico, just as it always has been.
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr 4
|Hmmmm
|8
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Mar 29
|Anthony Burgess
|35
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 28
|CLOTHEBUYER
|6
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Peacebfound
|13
