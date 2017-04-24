McAllen mayor gives update on Border - Fence'
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is requesting a two-foot barrier on top of the levee system where the rest of the current border fence was scheduled to be in Hidalgo County, according to Mayor Jim Darling.
