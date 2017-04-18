McAllen ISD hosting Enrollment EduFest this weekend
The McAllen Independent School district will host their first Enrollment EduFest this weekend, a one-stop enrollment event where parents can also learn about academic programs available at the district. The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the McAllen Convention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Wed
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Wed
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Wed
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Joe
|2
|Trump takes land to build Wall
|Wed
|Bill
|1
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Apr 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|44
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC