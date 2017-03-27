McAllen gets a cleaning during Great American Cleanup
More than 900 volunteers gathered at McAllen Municipal Park for the Great American Cleanup hosted by Keep McAllen Beautiful to spring clean the City of McAllen on Saturday morning. McAllen Municipal Park was blaring with pumped up music as volunteers arrived at the park, where city buses were on-hand to take the volunteers to their designated areas and begin beautifying the streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Mar 29
|Anthony Burgess
|35
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 28
|CLOTHEBUYER
|6
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC