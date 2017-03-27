McAllen gets a cleaning during Great ...

McAllen gets a cleaning during Great American Cleanup

More than 900 volunteers gathered at McAllen Municipal Park for the Great American Cleanup hosted by Keep McAllen Beautiful to spring clean the City of McAllen on Saturday morning. McAllen Municipal Park was blaring with pumped up music as volunteers arrived at the park, where city buses were on-hand to take the volunteers to their designated areas and begin beautifying the streets.

