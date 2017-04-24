Local actors given special premiere for - How to be a Latin lover'
Actors Manelly Zepada and Noel Carabaza are interviewed by the media during the local premier of "How to be a Latin Lover" at the Cinemark Pharr Town Center and XD Theatre on April 28, 2017 in Pharr. The actors play the younger versions of the main characters, played by Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former bassist of Grupo Mazz accused of indecen... (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Justicia
|21
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Apr 25
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Apr 19
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC