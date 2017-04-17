Family of Oscar Garza say uncharged driver could face wrongful death civil suit
Perhaps it was a foreshadowing. On a dark, cold, foggy morning three days before Christmas a grainy surveillance video shows Mission businessman Oscar Garza leaving his gated driveway in the 3200 block of North Bryan Road with a fully grown German Shepherd and two Great Pyrenees puppies on leashes and an illuminated phone in hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Progress Times.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|9 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|44
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mon
|johnny
|45
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Sun
|cristal
|4
|Jorge ivan mondragon (Aug '14)
|Apr 13
|shadow956
|2
|Tell Me
|Apr 11
|Joe
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr 4
|Hmmmm
|8
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC