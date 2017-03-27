Fake vegetables, frozen sharks, and an Xbox - here are some of...

Fake vegetables, frozen sharks, and a...

US Customs and Border Protection detected more than a ton of marijuana disguised as carrots at the Pharr International Bridge, near McAllen, Texas. Drug traffickers have mixed legitimate business with their illicit activities, in part so that the former can conceal the latter.

