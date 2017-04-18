Darling says he did not support measu...

Darling says he did not support measure to create healthcare district

Mayor Jim Darling did not support the ballot measure that would have created a healthcare district, he told The Monitor on Tuesday. Despite assertions made by at least one opponent that the mayor actively supported the unpopular ballot measure that was ultimately defeated at the polls, Darling said he never supported creating a new taxing entity - but did not actively oppose the measure.

