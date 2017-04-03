Current TxDOT project could cost up to $325 million
In anticipation of a predicted one million Hidalgo County residents by the year 2040, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning a series of road projects designed to ease congestion on the Valley's two major interstates. And it's seeking public comment on the first project that would double the size of the single lane ramps that transition traffic between Interstate 2, also known as Expressway 83, and I-69C, also known as Expressway 281.
