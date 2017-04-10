County Clerk Marriage License Bill Cl...

County Clerk Marriage License Bill Clears Senate

1 hr ago

County clerks with a sincerely-held religious objection to same sex marriages could give that responsibility to a deputy under a bill that received final approval by the Senate on Wednesday. Bill author and Granbury Senator Brian Birdwell believes that forcing a person to violate their religious beliefs at work is unconstitutional.

