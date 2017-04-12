Continue reading Hiking the minimum wage will hurt those that it intends to help
The Texas House of Representatives recently heard nine bills before the Business and Industry Committee that would raise the minimum wage. These bills include raising the state's mandatory minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to either $10.10 or $15 an hour, and others that authorize local governments for the first time to set their own localized minimum wage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jorge ivan mondragon (Aug '14)
|17 hr
|shadow956
|2
|Tell Me
|Tue
|Joe
|1
|What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08)
|Apr 4
|Hmmmm
|8
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Mar 29
|Anthony Burgess
|35
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 28
|CLOTHEBUYER
|6
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC