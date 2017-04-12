Continue reading Hiking the minimum w...

Continue reading Hiking the minimum wage will hurt those that it intends to help

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Texas House of Representatives recently heard nine bills before the Business and Industry Committee that would raise the minimum wage. These bills include raising the state's mandatory minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to either $10.10 or $15 an hour, and others that authorize local governments for the first time to set their own localized minimum wage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jorge ivan mondragon (Aug '14) 17 hr shadow956 2
Tell Me Tue Joe 1
What happened to Donna Texas? (Jun '08) Apr 4 Hmmmm 8
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Mar 31 Coultergeist 4
News Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa... Mar 29 Anthony Burgess 35
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 28 CLOTHEBUYER 6
Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14) Mar 16 RatFinkFive0 3
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC