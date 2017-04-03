Collins family completes purchase of ...

Collins family completes purchase of Inter National Bank

The Collins family completed its purchase of Inter National Bank from Banorte on Friday, the family told The Monitor, putting the bank back in the hands of the family that helped establish it 30 years ago.

