Collins family completes purchase of Inter National Bank
The Collins family completed its purchase of Inter National Bank from Banorte on Friday, the family told The Monitor, putting the bank back in the hands of the family that helped establish it 30 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Mar 29
|Anthony Burgess
|35
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 28
|CLOTHEBUYER
|6
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC