Breach of Confidentiality Provision May Lead McAllen to Lawsuit
Nearly year and a half later, the City of McAllen is bound to silence regarding the fees paid to a pop performer. The public and the media are requesting to see, even as a matter of principle, what the city spent on the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Apr 19
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|2
|Trump takes land to build Wall
|Apr 19
|Bill
|1
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Apr 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|44
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC