Brand doubles Darling's campaign spending in mayoral race

Mayoral challenger Othal E. Brand Jr. has spent nearly double the amount of current Mayor Jim Darling's campaign over the past three months as the May 6 election looms. Brand spent $107,149, while Darling has spent $55,568, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with the city.

