An FBI employee is seen outside the McAllen office of Dannenbaum...

The FBI is searching the offices of one of the engineering firms that is currently negotiating with Hidalgo County to oversee the construction of the new courthouse. FBI agents are searching offices across the state in San Antonio, Houston and Laredo, including the McAllen office of Dannenbaum Engineering Corp. Hidalgo County Commissioners have been negotiating with Dannenbaum and several other firms to serve as the program manager for the proposed courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.