Allen Lund Co. Forms Joint Venture, TransKool Solutions
Allen Lund Co. has formed a joint venture with Santos International called TransKool Solutions, which will operate a temperature-controlled warehouse in McAllen, Texas, and offer brokerage services to transport produce and other refrigerated goods from Mexico to the United States and Canada..
