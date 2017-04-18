9 Best Spots for Tacos in the Rio Grande Valley
Down in the Rio Grande Valley, the southernmost tip of Texas, tacos reign supreme. It's where tacos are made with heart and soul and lard, wrapped in steaming tortillas and doused in homemade salsa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Wed
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Wed
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Wed
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Joe
|2
|Trump takes land to build Wall
|Wed
|Bill
|1
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Apr 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|44
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC