17-month prison sentence for smuggling - coordinator'
A Mexican national residing in Weslaco will serve more than a year in federal prison after he was sentenced in connection with transporting and harboring undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced Francisco Ramos-Medrano to 17 months in federal prison Tuesday in connection for his role in smuggling undocumented immigrants into the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O'Rourke courts locals
|Tue
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|8
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Apr 19
|canttouchme
|33
|The so called "dreamers" (Sep '16)
|Apr 19
|Go now
|3
|Tell Me
|Apr 19
|Go across the river
|2
|Looking for hapiness
|Apr 19
|Hopeless Romantic
|1
|Del Rio Customs (Sep '15)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|2
|Trump takes land to build Wall
|Apr 19
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC