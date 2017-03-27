Women we love: Zenett Bernal

Women we love: Zenett Bernal

Art is life for fire performer Zenett Bernal, known professionally as Zen Wildfire. The 25-year-old, who graduated from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2015, infuses her passion for open flame and interpretive dance with her education in graphic design.

