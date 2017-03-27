Women we love: Blanca Cardenas

Blanca Cardenas is a 20-plus year employee of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, where she holds the title of vice president of membership services. In addition, she holds memberships with the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, International Women's Board at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, McAllen South Rotary, RGV Crime Stoppers Coalition, McAllen Citizens League and McAllen Crime Stoppers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.