Will Trump administration throw a lif...

Will Trump administration throw a lifeline to deported veterans?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

February 23, 2016 - Carlos Torres, 61, a deported veteran, poses on Hidalgo-McAllen International Bridge near the dividing line between the United States and Mexico in Reynosa, Mexico, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016. RODOLFO GONZALEZ / AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN Last month, Miguel Perez Jr. , an Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, became the latest flashpoint in the ongoing debate over whether immigrants who serve in the military should be given additional protections from recently ramped up efforts to return unauthorized residents to their countries of origin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McAllen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08) Wed Peacebfound 13
News Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07) Mar 7 DDavis 15
Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13) Mar 4 Jose Maria Peraza 5
the red door club (Mar '13) Mar 4 Sexyphene 44
News House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi... Mar 3 Battle Tested 94
Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10) Feb 27 The way Truth and... 31
Mechanic in mission Feb 15 Odessa 1
See all McAllen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McAllen Forum Now

McAllen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McAllen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

McAllen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,465,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC