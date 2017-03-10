Will Trump administration throw a lifeline to deported veterans?

February 23, 2016 - Carlos Torres, 61, a deported veteran, poses on Hidalgo-McAllen International Bridge near the dividing line between the United States and Mexico in Reynosa, Mexico, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016. RODOLFO GONZALEZ / AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN Last month, Miguel Perez Jr. , an Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, became the latest flashpoint in the ongoing debate over whether immigrants who serve in the military should be given additional protections from recently ramped up efforts to return unauthorized residents to their countries of origin.

