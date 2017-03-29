Water war boils back up: Legislation may roll back groundwater protections
The fight over Hays County groundwater is bubbling once again after legislation in the 85th Texas Legislature has drawn the ire of a local state representative. The property is within the jurisdiction of the Hays Trinity Groundwater Conservation District and the Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican government helping illegal alien, welfa...
|Wed
|Anthony Burgess
|35
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 28
|CLOTHEBUYER
|6
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|Mar 16
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC