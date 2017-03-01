Valley natives sentenced to federal prison in drug, money laundering conspiracy
Three Rio Grande Valley natives were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to posses with the intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|9 hr
|Battle Tested
|98
|Paulino Bernal & Sons (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|The way Truth and...
|31
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Feb 26
|Mario
|12
|Mechanic in mission
|Feb 15
|Odessa
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Armando Guevara de Donna TX (Jan '15)
|Feb 11
|Marcos
|2
|Hidalgo Co. Woman Seeks Help to Cover Dentures ...
|Feb 7
|Janet
|1
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC