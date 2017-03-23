UTRGV medical school facing dangerous funding cuts

The Texas Senate is scheduled to vote on a state budget this week and local officials are scrambling to overcome what they fear could be a detrimental shortfall in funding for the year-old University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine. The full Texas Senate is scheduled to vote on a two-year spending plan Tuesday that has UTRGV's medical school facing a $47 million shortfall in that chamber, officials said last week.

