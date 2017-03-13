Trump's budget shows he is getting ready to fight Americans for their land on the border
A worker and residents at a newly built section of the US-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, Texas, opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, January 26, 2017. Maria Flores and her siblings have owned a 16-acre property along a bend in the Rio Grande River for so long none of them can remember when their family acquired it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
McAllen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic priest and mexican women (Aug '14)
|14 hr
|RatFinkFive0
|3
|Lizeth Leija y su hija Abril Cabrera (Jul '15)
|14 hr
|RatFinkFive0
|2
|Man fatally shot in Mission (Dec '08)
|Mar 8
|Peacebfound
|13
|Judge's Son to be Buried in McAllen (Nov '07)
|Mar 7
|DDavis
|15
|Review: Rogali New & Used Clothing (Apr '13)
|Mar 4
|Jose Maria Peraza
|5
|the red door club (Mar '13)
|Mar 4
|Sexyphene
|44
|House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexi...
|Mar 3
|Battle Tested
|92
Find what you want!
Search McAllen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC