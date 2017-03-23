Trump touts McAllen jobs that were announced before he took office
Spectrum call center, owner by Charter Communication, on North 23rd Street March 24, 2017 in McAllen. Photo by Joel [email protected] Spectrum call center, owner by Charter Communication, on North 23rd Street March 24, 2017 in McAllen.
